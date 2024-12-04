Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United linked manager Kasper Hjulmand is ready for a new challenge as the Hammers consider whether to sack boss Julen Lopetegui.

The Hammers, who finished ninth last season under their former manager David Moyes, are struggling to live up to expectations under Lopetegui, amid a host of signings being made in the summer.

The 3-1 defeat at the hands of strugglers Leicester City on Tuesday was their seventh of the season and pushed them down to 14th – six points clear of the drop zone.

The result has put the future of the former Wolves boss in doubt with different options being discussed internally by the London side.

Among the names that have come up is that of former Denmark coach Hjulmand.

The 52-year-old is without a job after leaving his post with the Danish national team in July.

And in news which suggests he would welcome the Hammers, Hjulmand is ‘ready for a new challenge’, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland.

The boss feels refreshed and ready to go again on a new project.

Whether West Ham will make an approach for his services remains to be seen, but a host of other managers are also likely to be keen on the job if it becomes available.