Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Everton legend Leon Osman thinks that Toffees summer arrival Armando Broja did well off the bench in the 4-0 win over Wolves at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche’s side made a mockery of having failed to score in their last four league games by blowing their fellow strugglers away in the Premier League clash on Wednesday night.

They were 2-0 up by half-time thanks to Ashley Young and Orel Mangala, while two second half own goals from Wolves made sure it finished 4-0.

With Everton comfortable in the game, Dyche took the opportunity to introduce summer arrival Broja off the bench for his debut.

Having been injured when he joined on loan from Chelsea, Everton have been easing Broja back with minutes in the Under-21s.

And Osman is delighted with what he saw from the striker during his short cameo.

Broja replaced Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 83rd minute.

“Sean Dyche said before the game that he was building back, he wasn’t quite there, he was nowhere near it really, but I thought he played really well when he came on”, Osman said on Prime Video when asked about Broja.

“He looked quite sharp and quite lively.“

Everton will next play host to Liverpool and Dyche will hope his side’s scoring boots will not quickly desert them.