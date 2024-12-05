Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has insisted that Whites star Max Wober can do a job in the left-back position when others are not available, but made it clear that he is not best suited to that role.

The Austria international joined the Elland Road outfit back in January of 2023 when they were a Premier League side but after they got relegated, Wober left on loan.

Last season he was at Borussia Monchengladbach on a season-long loan, but this season, back at Leeds, he has barely featured.

He has only played 100 minutes of football in all competitions and played 31 minutes against Luton Town in late November.

The Whites have some injury issues in the left-back position as Isaac Schmidt and Junior Firpo are doubts for the Derby County game this weekend, while Sam Byram is out.

Farke insisted that even though Wober has the tools to do a job as a left-back, he cannot be a regular fixture there.

“Max is a centre-back, he’s good in defending more central positions, defensive behaviour for full-back is a bit different”, Farke told a press conference about the Austrian star.

“His defensive awareness, this is something what you have when his best position is centre-back.

“He has the physicality and strong at set-pieces, has a good cross, [but he] can’t be there at the level of Junior Firpo who’s the best in this league.

“Sometimes you also need the defensive steel.

“Max can play a proper forward pass or put a cross in, but we can’t expect him to be as fluid in 1-v-1 dribbling.

“He has proven he can play this position if our other options like Junior, Sam, and Isaac not for 90 minutes, are not available.”

Now it remains to be seen if Wober will get some minutes against the Rams at Elland Road this Saturday.