Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has refused to rule out potential incomings in the January transfer window and stated that his experience in the game points out strange things can happen in the winter window.

The Whites brought in a host of new faces in the summer to strengthen their squad and their goal is to achieve automatic promotion back up to the Premier League.

Leeds are currently in third place, one point off second placed Sunderland and in the upcoming transfer window they might try to further strengthen their squad to give Farke a better chance to grab a top two spot.

Farke stated that he is expecting a quiet January window but refused to rule out any potential incomings at Elland Road.

The Leeds boss admitted that he is aware that some strange things can happen and added that their transfer objectives will depend on potential injuries and the situation his team are in going into the window.

“In general, I’m long enough in this business that some strange things can happen”, Farke said in a press conference.

“You can never rule it out. You have to react to the reality.

“It’s a while until the window opens and until then I won’t comment too much on speculation.

“We have eight games before 1st January.

“[It depends on] potentially some injuries to key players and how is the situation.

“If you ask me right now I don’t expect a busy January.”

Leeds captain Ethan Ampadu, who was out of action since October, has recovered from his knee injury and it remains to be seen whether he will return to Farke’s matchday squad during the game against Derby County at the weekend.