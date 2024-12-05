George Wood/Getty Images

Derby County boss Paul Warne is of the view that Leeds United are the best team in the Championship and stressed that they have everything needed to push for promotion.

Leeds lost their last game 1-0 against Blackburn Rovers and away day slip-ups remain an issue for Daniel Farke’s side.

The Whites are set to welcome Warne’s Derby County, who have lost back-to-back games and are eager to bounce back, to Elland Road on Saturday.

Warne is of the view that Leeds are the best team in the league and pointed out that the Whites start games better than other teams in the division.

The Derby boss also thinks that Leeds have very few weaknesses and added that they have everything needed to push for promotion.

“I think they’re the best team in the league”, Warne told Rams TV.

“The atmosphere there [Elland Road] is always electric, and they start matches better than any other team.

“Everyone I speak to in football says the same thing and they’re just a really confident, good team.

“That’s a simple fact. They have pace and goals throughout the team.

“They’ll be hurting from losing at Blackburn, as we are. They [the management team] did brilliantly with Norwich City, too.

“That is accompanied by a very good management team and manager.

“They have everything you need for a promotion push.

“But there are always weaknesses in every team, in every team’s psychology; it’s just that a side like Leeds have a lesser amount of them.”

Leeds are one point off of the final automatic promotion spot occupied by Burnley and they will be looking to secure three points in front of their home crowd on Saturday.