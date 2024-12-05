Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed that Patrick Bamford is regaining his confidence on the training ground and believes that the striker is a good option for the Whites when they need a goal in a game.

Bamford has been a bit part player for Leeds so far this season and has featured for only 77 minutes in the league for the Whites.

At the weekend against Blackburn Rovers, Farke brought on Bamford while trailing the game 1-0, but the striker failed to help his team secure a point.

The Leeds striker has yet to score a goal this season, but Farke thinks that Bamford is gaining his confidence back on the training ground and pointed out that for the first time in a while, the forward has managed to keep himself fit.

Farke also stated that Bamford is an experienced player with smart movement who Leeds can call upon when they need a goal.

“It’s the first time in a while he is three to four weeks without injury”, Farke said in a press conference.

“In training, his confidence is coming back.

“It also depends on the game.

“It [bringing him in] wasn’t a decision against Mateo [Joseph], for example.

“Patrick, with experience and smart movements in the box is a good solution when you need a goal.

“I’m quite grateful he’s in a good period where he’s training more and more.

“When you are convincing in training you have more chances to get more minutes and you have to use minutes.”

The 31-year-old forward last scored for Leeds in April and it remains to be seen whether Bamford will convince Farke enough to start games in the upcoming days.