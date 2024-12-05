Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has revealed that he never doubted Blues star Alfie May’s ability to score goals and stressed that the forward is a hard worker.

Blues signed May from Charlton Athletic in the summer and despite starting the season with brilliant goalscoring form, the forward went on a seven-match goalless run in the league.

On Wednesday, May found his shooting boot against Stockport County to inspire Birmingham City to seize three points with a 2-0 victory at St. Andrew’s.

Davies pointed out that May’s second goal in the 35th minute, which came in from a tap-in, was a perfect poacher’s goal and stated that he never questioned the Birmingham City forward’s goalscoring ability despite his goalless run.

The Blues boss stressed that May has done brilliantly for the team since his arrival and stressed that the 31-year-old is a hard worker.

“The second goal, Jay [Stansfield] slides in Keshi [Anderson] and again Alfie is there”, Davies told Birmingham City TV.

“A typical poacher’s goal, a typical number 9’s goal, arriving for a tap-in.

“That is where they want their goals, in the six-yard box, strikers and it was excellent for Alfie because he works so hard and he has been doing so well for us.

“I never had any doubt at all that he would score goals and continue to score goals because he is a goalscorer and that will never leave him.”

May has scored seven goals in 16 League One games for Birmingham City so far this season and Blues fans will be wishing that he can continue firing goals for them to help them achieve promotion.