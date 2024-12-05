Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former Liverpool star Neil Mellor has claimed that in order for the Reds to win the Premier League title this term, Mohamed Salah needs to stay fit for the entire season.

The Egyptian forward is in tremendous form this season and so far has played a key role in helping Liverpool to stay top of the Premier League table.

On Wednesday, Salah scored twice while assisting a goal against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park to inspire Arne Slot’s side to a 3-3 draw.

Mellor pointed out that at the weekend against Manchester City it was Salah who helped to break the deadlock in the game by assisting the goal for Cody Gakpo and stressed that the forward has produced for the Reds against big teams time and time again.

He stated that for Liverpool to win the Premier League this season, it is vital for them to keep Salah fit throughout the campaign.

When discussing Salah’s performances, Mellor said on LFV TV’s reaction show: “Even his assist against City, 0-0, you need something special and he produces.

“He does it against the big teams as well; he is just not doing it against lesser sides.

“He is doing it time and time again, game after game, against all the big teams and for me, if we are to win the league and now we are seven points clear and a long way to go, Mo Salah has to stay fit all season.

“Salah has to stay fit all season; if he doesn’t, you are taking away a number of points now and at the end of the season.”

Salah has netted 13 goals while assisting eight times in 14 league games for Liverpool this season and he is in a goalscoring run of seven games in a row in the Premier League.