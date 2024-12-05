Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Fixture: Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his team to lock horns with Bournemouth in the Premier League at Dean Court as they try to return to winning ways.

Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Fulham in their last outing, being unable to build on a superb 4-0 win over Manchester City.

Tottenham, who sit in eighth place in the Premier League, would be able to move to within three points of fourth placed Manchester City with a win tonight.

They face a Bournemouth team who have shown they can handle the big boys, especially on home turf, with both Arsenal and Manchester City beaten at Dean Court this season already.

Fraser Forster lines up in goal for Tottenham tonight, while at the back Postecoglou picks Archie Gray, Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie.

The engine room sees Spurs go with Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma, while James Maddison also plays. Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson will be looking to support Dominic Solanke.

If Postecoglou needs to try to influence the game through his substitutions then he has options available that include Heung-Min Son and Pedro Porro.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Bournemouth

Forster, Gray, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Kulusevski, Solanke, Johnson

Substitutes: Austin, Porro, Spence, Reguilon, Bergvall, Olusesi, Werner, Son, Lankshear