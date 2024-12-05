Pete Norton/Getty Images

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has revealed what the Black Cats want to do during the rapidly approaching winter transfer window and says they will be ‘very accurate’.

Le Bris’ side have stuttered in the Championship of late and as a result have dropped down to fourth place, five points off leaders Sheffield United.

Even though Sunderland have lost only one of their last six games, they have failed to register any wins.

Sunderland have failed to score in three of the last six games and Le Bris made it clear what the Black Cats want to do during the winter transfer window.

The Black Cats boss made it clear that Sunderland will bring players in that will suit the team perfectly and also stressed the January transfer window will see carefully measured business done.

“During the winter transfer window, it is not the easiest one [to sign players]”, Le Bris told a press conference about Sunderland’s plans for the winter transfer window.

“Because the story has begun for a long time, maybe these players, [who are] available right now, did not play a lot for the first part of the season.

“So how we can build this connection, it is not obvious, so it is very subtle.

“And, the transfer window will not be massive, I think.

“If we have to choose one or two players, it will be very accurate for the team and very subtle.”

Sunderland signed Aaron Connolly in late September, with the player a free agent at the time.