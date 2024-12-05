Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Former Liverpool star Neil Mellor has warned the Reds that the atmosphere at Goodison Park will be tougher on Saturday than they experienced at St. James’ Park and believes that Arne Slot’s side have to repeat what they did at Old Trafford earlier this season.

On Wednesday, Liverpool drew 3-3 against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park despite trailing twice to Eddie Howe’s team.

Now at the weekend the Reds will take on their Merseyside rivals Everton at Goodison Park, where they have failed to win on their last two visits.

Their meeting at Goodison Park will be their last one in the league as Everton are set to move to Bramley-Moore Dock next season and Mellor thinks that the atmosphere Liverpool will face on Saturday will be tougher than they experienced at St. James’ Park.

He thinks the Everton faithful will make the atmosphere as uncomfortable as possible for the Reds, but believes that Liverpool will have the advantage as the Toffees are not used to playing two games a week.

Mellor urged Liverpool to put in the same performance they did against Manchester United at Old Trafford in September to silence the home crowd.

“I think tonight was tough with the atmosphere, but Saturday will be even tougher”, Mellor said on LFC TV’s reaction show.

“The lads have mentioned and everybody knows this is [our] last ever league game at Goodison.

“They don’t like us.

“To experience it, I didn’t experience it as many times, was horrible.

“They will make it as uncomfortable as possible for Liverpool.

“The game is less than 72 hours after this one. They are not used to playing two times a week.

“Where the advantage for us is we have been to a similar atmosphere at Old Trafford this season and we quietened them down very quickly; they hated that performance.

“If we can do the same again, we can enjoy it.”

Liverpool are in red-hot form this season and it remains to be seen whether Sean Dyche will be able to come up with a plan to stop the Reds’ 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions on Saturday.