Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United’s talks with other managers ‘have not gone as well as thought’ and Julen Lopetegui is now set to remain in charge for the Wolves clash, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers suffered their seventh defeat of the season on Tuesday against Leicester City, in the process further increasing the pressure on an already pressurised manager.

West Ham have been holding internal talks on whether to sack the manager and have also spoken to managers who could come in.

However, those discussions do not appear to have gone well and a few of those spoken to are not keen on taking a short-term deal through to next summer.

As such, West Ham will keep Lopetegui at the helm for the Wolves match and hope he can turn the situation around.

The 58-year-old took training today.

Other targets will though still be spoken to in case Lopetegui is unable to get the run of results that is needed to keep him in his job.

The Spaniard will now be focused on trying to guide West Ham to a positive result against Wolves this coming Monday night.