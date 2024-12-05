Julian Finney/Getty Images

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor has insisted that his side can not give away goals cheaply when they face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

On Wednesday night, the League One side faced Birmingham City in the league and suffered a 2-0 loss against Chris Davies’ men.

County will face Premier League outfit Crystal Palace next month at Selhurst Park in the FA Cup.

The Eagles have not been at their best this season as they have only won two league games so far and are sitting 17th in the Premier League table.

The Hatters boss, though, is clear that his side need to be a lot more careful when they face a team of Crystal Palace’s size in the FA Cup.

“I am comfortable with our performance [against Birmingham City], especially in the second half, but first half as well”, Challinor told Stockport County’s in-house media after they lost 2-0 against Blues in on Wednesday night.

“But when you step up against whether it be here or whether it be Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

“You cannot make those mistakes, you cannot gift teams goals and we have made mistakes tonight that cost us.”

Now it remains to be seen if the League One side will be prepared enough to face Oliver Glasner’s side next month at Selhurst Park.