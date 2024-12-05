Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers are under no financial pressure over making a managerial change and are actively looking for replacements for Gary O’Neil, according to the Daily Telegraph.

O’Neil has failed to change Wolves’ fortunes after a poor start to the season and currently sees his team fighting relegation.

They have won just two of the 14 games played so far and have lost their last two – one of which was a 4-0 defeat against Everton.

The loss has put further pressure on an already under-fire manager and now a change at the helm looks very much on the cards.

Wolves are set to play West Ham on Monday and O’Neil’s position is becoming untenable even ahead of the game at the London Stadium.

The board are aware of the growing opposition from the fans to O’Neil and are considering their next move.

The club would be under no financial constraints in case they sack O’Neil now, despite the 41-year-old still having a contract until 2028.

There would also be no problem financially in moving him on or bringing in his successor at Molineux.