Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former striker Jan Aage Fjortoft thinks that the Premier League has several great managers, but Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is not one of them.

Postecoglou joined Spurs from Scottish giants Celtic in the summer of 2023 and guided Tottenham to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League, sparking renewed hope of Spurs pushing onwards and upwards this season.

However, this term Postecoglou has drawn criticism for his Tottenham’s performances and he has been the centre of discussion due to his refusal to show flexibility in his tactics.

Spurs lost 1-0 to Bournemouth on Thursday and Fjortoft, who was not impressed by Tottenham’s performance, pointed out that Postecoglou can not come up with anything when his initial plan fails.

He thinks in terms of tactics the Premier League has several great managers, but indicated that Postecoglou, due to not having any backup plans to help his team when they need it, is not one of them.

“One of the worrying things also for Postecoglou is that when you see the Premier League now, there are so many great managers, great managers on tactics, great managers who have a plan A, plan B, and plan C”, Fjortoft said on ESPN.

“Iraola at Bournemouth and Silva at Fulham, two just involved today.

“You can see they have a plan and when you see plan A is not working for Tottenham; it seems Postecoglou cannot do anything.

“I am not saying he can’t, but he can’t because that is what we see and that must be very worrying for Tottenham fans as well because you see the Premier League now has so many great managers and at the moment Postecoglou is not up there.”

Tottenham are winless in their last three games and next they will face their London rivals Chelsea at home on Sunday.