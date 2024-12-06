Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Brazilian outfit Palmeiras have not made any move to sign Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus in January, despite having established contact with the Gunners in the summer.

Jesus has failed to be of much help for the Gunners on the attacking front this season, having failed to score any goal in either the Premier League or the Champions League.

It has been speculated that the former Manchester City man might be nearing the end of his time at the Emirates Stadium.

The prospect of a return to his homeland has been discussed, though his former club Palmeiras have not come forward yet to take the player off Arsenal’s hands, according to Spanish daily AS.

The club did in fact knock on Arsenal’s door in the summer and made enquiries about Jesus’ availability.

However, the London-based side refused to let him go back then.

Whether the situation would be different if clubs come calling next month remains to be seen, but Arsenal are tipped to be in the market for another striker.

Since arriving from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, Jesus has notched up 86 appearances for the Gunners, making 36 goal contributions.