Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has questioned who will want to take charge of Reading after Ruben Selles, considering clubs off-the-pitch troubles.

Selles took over Reading in the summer of 2023 when the club were dealing with severe financial issues and point deductions; however, the Royals’ performances under him earned him praise and boosted his reputation.

Now it is suggested that Hull City, who have recently sacked their boss Tim Walter, are set to appoint Selles as their new manager.

Clarke believes that Reading have been a good team to watch under Selles and pointed out it will be a terrible time for the Royals to lose their manager as they are in playoff contention in League One.

He thinks that players will be absolutely devastated to see Selles leave and questioned who, given the issues which have dogged Reading, will want to take the job.

“Reading are a good team to watch, talented”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“Chem Campbell is another one I should mention, really good on the right wing, but who wants to manage them? That is the question.

“Who wants that gig with that owner with that sort of cloud hanging over them?

“Really interesting time and terrible timing for the Royals squad.

“They must be absolutely gutted.”

It is suggested that Reading are likely to appoint their Under-21s boss Noel Hunt as the successor to Selles, but all eyes will be on whether that is a long term solution or a temporary fix.