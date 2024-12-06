Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Ex-Championship star Sam Parkin thinks that Sheffield Wednesday are starting to fulfil their potential this season but admits that Danny Rohl’s new signings have yet to make their mark in the league.

Under Rohl’s guidance, Sheffield Wednesday managed to escape relegation last season and the Owls hierarchy backed the German tactician in the summer to bring in a host of new players to strengthen the squad.

Despite a slow start to the season, Sheffield Wednesday have managed to pick up the pace, and they climbed up to 12th place in the Championship table with their latest win over Derby County last weekend.

Parkin thinks that the Owls are looking like fulfilling their potential this season and added that Rohl’s side will be optimistic about finishing in the top half of the table this season.

However, he stressed that Rohl’s signings this season have yet to impress in the league and pointed out that the Owls are depending on their senior players to step up.

“I suppose it is certainly a season where, now they are starting to fulfil the potential that we felt they had”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“I would say the disappointment is that a lot of the old guard are turning upd producing both ends of the pitch rather than new signings, so that is the one criticism that Danny Rohl has brought in players that may have not set the league alight.

“I think they can be optimistic about that top-half finish we predicted.”

Sheffield Wednesday are set to take on Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End on Saturday where they will be eager to continue their winning momentum by securing three points.