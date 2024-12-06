Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin thinks Nottingham Forest loanee Dale Taylor can create goals, but stressed that the forward is not a goalscorer.

The 20-year-old Nottingham Forest centre forward joined League One outfit Wigan Athletic on loan in the summer.

Taylor has been a regular in Shaun Maloney’s starting line-up and the Tricky Trees star has scored two goals while laying on four assists so far this season.

Ex-Championship striker Parkin thinks that Taylor is not a goalscorer and pointed out that he is small in height for a striker.

However, the former forward admitted that the Nottingham Forest loanee can provide all-round performances for his team and added that he can create goalscoring opportunities.

“A centre forward, Dale Taylor, who was on loan at Wycombe last year, [is a] good all-rounder”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“He will make goals, but he is very diminutive, and he is not a focal point.

“He is not a goalscorer.”

Taylor spent last season on loan with Wycombe Wanderers, where he netted five goals and now it remains to be seen whether he can prove his critics wrong by going on a goalscoring spree for Wigan.