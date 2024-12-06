Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin has revealed that he came to an agreement with a chef in the Gers facility to cook him healthy food so that he can keep himself in shape.

The 23-year-old midfielder missed a large part of last season due to several injuries and he was also out of action in the opening part of this campaign due to injuries.

Due to being injury-prone, Raskin has decided to lose some weight and keep himself fit with a healthy diet.

The Rangers midfielder stressed the need for a player to have healthy food at home and revealed that he came to an agreement with a chef named Alex in the Gers facility to cook him good food he can have for his dinner.

Raskin stated that now he does not have to think about whether he is eating well because the chef, who understands what is good for a player, takes care of it.

“You know, when you are young, it’s difficult to eat good in the evening”, Raskin said at a press conference.

“So, I came back here one day and I asked the people that take care of the food here, the chef upstairs and everybody.

“If somebody can help me in that way, then I could have an agreement with one of the chefs upstairs, Alex.

“He is making me the food for the evening.

“So I just go and take my food. It’s just better for me.

“I don’t have to think too much about what I’m going to prepare for myself, if it’s good, if it’s not good, or if it’s a good day to eat this or not.

“He just knows everything. He prepared me the food, I go and I eat.

“It’s just better for me right now.”

Raskin, since coming back from injury in August, has featured eleven times for the Ibrox outfit in the league.