Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Out-on-loan Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah has refused to be drawn on what might happen next summer, amid his spell at French outfit Saint-Etienne.

The French midfielder joined Sunderland January 2023 on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Premier League club West Ham United.

He played 43 times for the Black Cats last season but this season he joined Saint-Etienne on a season-long loan and the Ligue 1 club have a €7m purchase option included in the deal.

The Black Cats loanee has started ten league games for Les Verts and insisted that in his head he is not really on loan at the French club.

Ekwah insists that his mindset is of a player who will be at Saint-Etienne for a lengthy period.

“I feel a sense of belonging to Saint Etienne, in my head, I am not on loan”, the Sunderland loanee told French daily Le Progres.

When I arrived, I said to myself: I will be here for a long time.”

He is though clear about what his situation is and as such cannot shut the door on going back to Sunderland.

“You never know, will I return to Sunderland? Will I stay? I cannot give an answer.

“In my mind, the question is already on the table, we will see.

“Now, we are talking about belonging; I belong to two clubs.”

Ekwah will continue to focus on giving his best for Saint-Etienne, who currently sit just above the drop zone in the Ligue 1 table.