Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Leeds United attacker Joel Piroe believes that the key to getting morale back following setbacks is to make sure that the Whites bounce back every time.

The Whites encountered yet another setback in their race to clinch automatic promotion when they were beaten 1-0 by Blackburn Rovers last Saturday.

The loss pushed Leeds back to third in the Championship table, cancelling the advantage they had built over Sheffield United and Burnley.

However, the key to the Whites’ staying in the race this season has been their ability to bounce back immediately.

Piroe believes that they have to keep doing that and keep believing in their ability to step up when they have to.

“It is about knowing about the league”, Piroe told LUTV.

“There will be setbacks along the road. It is just important to bounce back every time.

“The process of what we are doing is clear – we need to keep believing in each other and we all need to step up in the moments we have to.”

The Whites will be at home against Derby County on Saturday where they will face the challenge of bouncing back from last weekend’s disappointment.

Daniel Farke’s men are currently three points adrift of leaders Sheffield United.