Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Leeds United star Joel Piroe does not expect an easy game when the Whites host Derby County on Saturday given the experience Paul Warne has in his squad.

Following their promotion from League One last season, Warne’s Rams team have failed to leave a telling impression on the second tier of English football.

They are currently placed 15th, five points clear off the drop zone heading into the game at Elland Road on Saturday.

However, Derby have proven a tough nut to crack at Pride Park and have the 12th best home record in the division.

On the road is a different story, with Derby having won just one of their nine away Championship fixtures, but Piroe is not underestimating the opposition.

Piroe feels that Derby have experienced players in their side who know their way around Championship football.

“First and foremost thing [what we are expecting from Derby] is to put up a big fight”, Piroe said on LUTV.

“I have seen that they have a lot of experienced players as well who know how this league works as well.

“So, I don’t think it will be an easy game.

“But we just have to believe in ourselves and play to the best we can.”

Derby have not played a competitive fixture against Leeds since 2020 and on that occasion suffered a 3-1 defeat at Pride Park against the Whites.