Jaimi Joy/Getty Images

Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley believes that Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has no clue about where Spurs’ bad performances are coming from.

On Thursday, Tottenham Hotspur took on Bournemouth away from home and suffered a 1-0 defeat due to a 17th-minute goal scored by Dean Huijsen for the Cherries.

Spurs have now won only one game out of their last six fixtures, with their sole win coming from their 4-0 triumph against Manchester City late in November.

Tottenham’s inconsistent performances this season have been criticised by former players and Burley believes that Postecoglou has no answer to where the bad performances are coming from for his team.

Burley thinks that Postecoglou having no clue how to solve their struggles is worrisome and pointed out that Tottenham’s away form has been shocking this season.

“If you look at the camera shots of Ange Postecoglou during the game, he can’t figure it out and this is a worry for him”, Burley said on ESPN.

“He doesn’t know why they can wallop Man City 4-0 away from home, albeit City have been struggling, how they can be 2-0 up at Brighton and throw it away.

“How they can lose at Palace, how they can lose this game and then at other times they look as if they are fantastic to watch and could rip teams apart?

“He does not have an answer to where the bad performances are coming from and that is a problem.

“Teams are starting to figure them out.

“Their away form is pretty shocking, to be honest, or certainly bad; it’s mid-table at best.”

Spurs are set to host Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday and it remains to be seen whether Postecoglou’s side will be able to bounce back at the weekend.