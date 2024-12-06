Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Iwan Roberts thinks that Norwich City shot-stopper Angus Gunn is capable of playing as a backup goalkeeper for a Premier League side and deems him better than Leicester City star Danny Ward.

Ward is backup to Mads Hermansen in the Leicester squad and has featured only three times for the Foxes this season, in their EFL Cup games.

Norwich goalkeeper Gunn is in incredible form this season and his contract with the Canaries is set to expire in June, with the club yet to offer him a new deal.

Roberts thinks that Gunn will have no shortage of admirers in the transfer market and thinks that he is capable of playing at a Premier League club as a backup goalkeeper.

The ex-Leicester star also thinks that Norwich’s Gunn is a better goalkeeper than the Foxes’ Ward, who is also set to enter the final six months of his deal.

“If I was Angus, I’d be thinking, ‘I don’t know where I stand; I don’t know if I’m going to get a contract at the end of the season on the money that I’m on now or maybe an improved contract‘, Roberts wrote in his Pink Un column.

“He could go on a free transfer in the summer and there won’t be a lack of clubs interested, be it as a regular number one or even a Premier League club who want a back-up keeper.

“[Tim] Krul was that at Luton, John Ruddy is at Newcastle, Danny Ward at Leicester – and Angus is a better keeper than Danny Ward.”

Gunn joined Norwich from Southampton in 2021 and the Scotland international has experience of playing in the Premier League.