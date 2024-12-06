Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Former Southampton coach David Horseman insists that Saints youngster Tyler Dibling never had an issue with controlling the ball since an early age and added that the club knew he was an outstanding talent.

The 18-year-old is a Southampton academy product and this season he has impressed Russell Martin to earn eight starts in the Premier League.

Dibling has been a bright spark for Southampton in the ongoing season and has made 15 appearances in all competitions with one goal and two assists to his name.

Horseman, who coached Dibling during his time at Southampton, believes that the 18-year-old is powerful for his age and added that the winger never had a problem with controlling the ball from an early age.

He pointed out that the Southampton starlet has bursts of pace and added that everyone at the club knew that he was an outstanding talent.

“For his age, he is so powerful, yet elegant”, Horseman told The Athletic.

“The ball was never the problem for him.

“Some players can’t get the ball down quickly enough to make a decision, but Tyler always had the ball down and under control, he always had a burst of pace.

“It was obvious that he was an outstanding talent.”

Dibling missed Southampton’s clash against Chelsea on Wednesday due to a suspension and he will be eager to get back in the starting line-up for their weekend clash with Aston Villa.