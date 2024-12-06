Stu Forster/Getty Images

Southampton boss Russell Martin has indicated that he will not ‘compromise’ on his style of play amid question marks about his status at Saints.

Martin successfully steered the Saints from the Championship to the Premier League last season and staying up at the end of this term is their primary objective.

However, Southampton have not shown many signs of doing that as they are currently sitting at rock bottom in the league table with five points after 14 matches.

Martin’s playing out from the back style of play has been criticised over and over again this season and his status at St Mary’s is under heavy scrutiny too.

The manager, though, is clear that even if he gets the sack, he will not compromise with his principles, with his style of play.

“If I lose my job here or anywhere at some point, and it has been five years I have somehow managed to avoid that, I want to know I had done it in my way and I tried my very best”, Martin told a press conference.

“If I had compromised too much, I would find that very difficult.”

On Saturday, Martin takes his Southampton side to face Aston Villa, with Unai Emery’s men having now returned to winning ways by beating Brentford 3-1 at Villa Park on Wednesday.