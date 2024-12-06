Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce do not consider Manchester United star Christian Eriksen as a concrete target for the approaching January transfer window despite having been linked with him.

The Danish international, who joined Manchester United in the summer of 2022, is nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford and could well be on the move soon.

There are no signs of the INEOS-owned club offering the veteran a new contract and if things remain as they are, Eriksen can hold discussions with interested sides in just a few weeks.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have been linked with a move for the midfielder, as they seek fresh faces.

However, Fenerbahce are not considering Eriksen as a concrete target, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The experienced midfielder, who has played his football in the Netherlands and Italy, in addition to England, is not on their radar.

It now remains to be seen where the veteran midfield’s future lies and whether approaches will be made in January.

Eriksen has featured in a total of 14 matches for Manchester United this season, making seven goal contributions.