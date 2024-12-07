Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Derby County

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Derby County to Elland Road in the Championship this afternoon.

The Whites have been superb at Elland Road so far this season, having won seven of their nine Championship games at the ground so far.

That record contrasts strongly with visitors Derby, who have struggled badly away from Pride Park and have won just once on the road in the Championship this term.

As such Leeds, who last played Derby in 2020 and won 3-1, start as big favourites to get the job done this afternoon.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds today, while at the back the Whites have Jayden Bogle, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Junior Firpo.

In midfield, Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka line up, while in the final third Farke picks Dan James, Manor Solomon and Brenden Aaronson to support Joel Piroe.

If Farke needs to shake things up then he has his substitutes available and they include Largie Ramazani and Ethan Ampadu.

Leeds United Team vs Derby County

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Rothwell, Tanaka, James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Schmidt, Wober, Ampadu, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph, Bamford