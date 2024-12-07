Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Burnley will soon knock at a club’s door in an effort to put a deal in place to sign a defender when the January transfer window swings open in a matter of weeks.

The Clarets are looking to push for automatic promotion back to the Premier League in the second half of the campaign.

Scott Parker’s side have lost only two league matches so far and they are one of the favourites to gain automatic promotion at the end of this season.

They want to keep their position well-secured at the right end of the table and are looking at players ahead of the January transfer window.

Burnley want to bring in a solid defensive option to their squad and they have identified their man for the job as well.

According to Turkish daily Takvim, Burnley will soon knock at Galatasaray’s door to try to put a loan deal in place for Danish defender Victor Nelsson.

It has been suggested that the Turf Moor outfit will add an option to the loan offer which would see them sign Nelsson on a permanent basis if they win promotion to the Premier League.

Now it remains to be seen if Galatasaray will entertain a loan deal for their bit-part defender in January with the Clarets expected to talk directly with the Turkish giants.

Nelsson would also have to agree to drop into the second tier.