Julian Finney/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are expected to cut Ademola Ola-Adebomi’s loan deal at Beveren short to send him out again in January, with EFL clubs showing initial interest, according to the News Shopper.

The Eagles sent their young academy graduate out to Belgium on his second loan spell back in August this year.

However, the player has found his chances limited at Beveren, managing just three 90-minute appearances so far.

Ola-Adebomi’s parent club are not happy with the situation and want their forward to enjoy more first-team minutes in the second half of the campaign.

They are therefore planning to cut Ola-Adebomi’s loan deal short in January and bring him back to England.

The 21-year-old’s immediate future though will not lie at Selhurst Park and he is expected to be sent out on loan yet again.

EFL clubs have shown initial interest in Ola-Adebomi and it remains to be seen where the player’s future lies beyond January.

A regular with Crystal Palace’s youth teams, Ola-Adebomi has been on the bench for the senior side on a number pf occasions.