George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United defender Aidy White has revealed the thing he did not expect to see from a Whites star who played against Derby County on Saturday.

Leeds were widely expected to beat a Derby side who have won just once on the road in the Championship this season when the two teams met and duly eased to a 2-0 victory.

Daniel Farke’s side scored through two defenders in the shape of Joe Rodon and Max Wober, with the latter having come on as an early substitute to replace Junior Firpo at left-back.

Wober is a centre-back by trade, but he is able to operate at left-back when needed and he filled in for Firpo.

White thinks that the Austria international was solid enough defensively, though he was not really tested by Derby.

He admitted the thing that surprised him was that the defender was able to make a big contribution at the other end of the pitch, going forward.

“He was solid. He didn’t really get tested going the other way, which remains to be seen on his one on one defensive capabilities in wide areas, but going forward he was good”, White said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“That was the thing that I didn’t expect and maybe most fans didn’t expect from him.

“He got himself so high that he ended up on the scoresheet, his passing was good and also his intensity. That goal gave him a load of confidence.”

Wober was on loan at German Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach last season and they were keen to keep hold of him, but no deal could be agreed with Leeds.