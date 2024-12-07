Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday star Yan Valery believes that Owls boss Danny Rohl was an important figure at Southampton, while his experience in general is something the defender is hugely happy to be able to tap into once again.

Rohl was an assistant at Southampton for almost a year, a few years ago, and Valery was playing for the Saints then.

The German left the club in 2019 and spent his time with Niko Kovac and Hansi Flick at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

After that, Rohl was Flick’s assistant with the Germany national for 25 games before Sheffield Wednesday appointed him as their boss last year.

Valery revealed that Rohl was an important figure at Southampton and the Saints stars did not want to see him leave St Mary’s.

He feels the extra experience that Rohl has picked up since will only make him better.

“I am really happy to be working with him again”, Valery said on BBC Radio Sheffield about reuniting with Rohl at the Owls.

“Because when I was at Southampton we players did not really want him to leave because it was the middle of the season.

“He was really important at Southampton even though he was assistant.

“And knowing that after he worked with big clubs, national teams and with really good managers like Hansi Flick, and then coming back now with him, with all this knowledge, I know for me and for my progression it is only good.

“So, yes I was really happy to come back [and work] with him.”

Valery joined the Hillsborough outfit in the summer and has become an important part of Rohl’s team.