Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Hibernian

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic have named their side to take on Hibernian in a home Scottish Premiership encounter this afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers’ side strengthened their grip on the league title in midweek by beating second placed Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Visitors Hibernian arrive at Celtic Park sitting second bottom in the league standings and having only won two of their 15 matches so far.

They did win their last outing though, beating Motherwell 3-0 at Fir Park; Celtic however are strong favourites to take care of business against a team who have leaked 25 goals in the league this term.

Celtic have Kasper Schmeichel in goal, while at the back Alistair Johnston, Liam Scales, Auston Trusty and Greg Taylor line up.

Midfield sees Celtic deploy Callum McGregor, Arne Engels and Luke McCowan start, while Nicolas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda support Adam Idah.

Rodgers can chop and change by using his substitutes if needed and options include Reo Hatate and James Forrest.

Celtic Team vs Hibernian

Schmeichel, Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, Engels, McCowan, Kuhn, Maeda, Idah

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Kyogo, Valle, Yang, Carter-Vickers, Bernardo, Hatate, Forrest, Ralston