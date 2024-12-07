Carl Recine/Getty Images

Manchester City star Matheus Nunes has claimed that the Cityzens are not thinking about Liverpool despite missing the chance to close the gap on the Reds by three points on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side returned to winning ways in midweek by thrashing Nottingham Forest 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

However, they were held to a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park by Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, picking up just a point from their trip to the capital.

The result continued a poor away record for Manchester City, who have now not won on their last six trips on the road.

Nunes however feels there is a very simple reason for that run.

“We’re not scoring as many goals and conceding more than we should”, Nunes said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live.

“There is no mystery here about it. It’s as simple as score more and concede less.”

With Liverpool’s meeting with Everton being postponed, the result meant Manchester City failed to take full advantage and they are eight points off the league leaders, who have a game in hand.

Nunes though insists Liverpool are not in Manchester City’s thoughts, saying: “No, we’re not thinking about Liverpool.

“We’re just thinking about ourselves and trying to win as many points as we can.”

Manchester City will now switch their focus to the Champions League where they will head to Turin to face Juventus.