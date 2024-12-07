Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Former Arsenal star Stewart Robson is of the opinion that Manchester United’s defenders lacked determination and responsibility during the game against the Gunners.

Ruben Amorim saw his three-game unbeaten run as Red Devils boss come to an end at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night as his Manchester United side lost 2-0.

Manchester United’s defence found themselves in disarray during the corners from which Jurrien Timber and William Saliba scored for Arsenal in the second half.

Robson, who was unimpressed with the performance of the Red Devils defenders, stated that the players in Manchester United’s defence showed a lack of determination and responsibility, which made them vulnerable every time a ball came into the box.

He pointed out that defenders should always be ready to attack any ball that comes into their box, but thinks that Manchester United’s defenders were so fearful that they were hoping that the ball would not come their way.

When discussing Manchester United’s performance, Robson said on ESPN: “I am looking at the defenders.

“You want to have defenders that are going to say, ‘throw the ball in the box; I am going to go and win it, I am going to go and attack it’.

“The Manchester United defenders were standing and hoping it did not come near them.

“It was really poor defending, a lack of determination, a lack of responsibility and that’s why they conceded and looked like they could concede every time a ball was played in their box.”

Manchester United will be up against Nottingham Forest this evening and they will be hoping to bounce back against the Tricky Trees.