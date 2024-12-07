Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United are aware of the fact that Alphonso Davies is likely to sign a contract extension with Bayern Munich, though a deal has not yet been concluded.

Davies’ future has been a matter of speculation for some time now with the player having refrained from signing an extension to a deal that expires next summer.

Top European clubs, including Manchester United, have been alert about the situation and it was even reported that Real Madrid had agreed terms with him.

However, the situation appears to have changed and Bayern Munich have made significant progress regarding the contract extension.

The key figures of a new contract have already been discussed, though a few more details still need to be clarified.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Manchester United are aware of the situation and know that the player is likely to stay put at Bayern Munich.

It now remains to be seen what alternatives they come up with after missing out on the Canada international.

In the event Bayern Munich are unable to tie Davies down with a contract before 1st January, the player would be free to discuss terms with foreign clubs.