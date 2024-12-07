Pete Norton/Getty Images

Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke has insisted that just because Birmingham City have big resources at League One level, it does not give them a God given right to win games.

Blues suffered relegation from the Championship at the end of the last season, but the absence looks likely to be a short one as they are showing strong form in League One.

They spent heavily in the summer to recruit players and Chris Davies has a strong group of players at his disposal.

Currently, they are sitting third in the League One table, but they have played two games fewer than second-placed Wrexham and a game fewer than top-of-the-table Wycombe Wanderers.

Clarke’s Barnsley host them this afternoon at Oakwell and the Tykes boss made it clear that just because Blues have splashed the cash, they have no God given right to turn up and win.

“£15m, I do not know, [Harry] Kane, is he available? [He would be a] bargain bucket, he would do for us at the minute”, Clarke told a press conference when he was asked who would he like to buy for £15m in January.

“They have got the resources, but like I said and I have mentioned this, just because you have got the resources it does not give you a God-given right to win football games.

“They have had a strong solid start, but they also have had a few hiccups along the way.

“And hopefully we can give them another hiccup on Saturday.”

Blues lost their last league match against Shrewsbury Town in late November and it remains to be seen if the eighth-placed Tykes will be able to stop Davies’ side from securing all three points this afternoon.