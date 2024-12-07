Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes admits the Magpies need to turn things around after they were on the end of a 4-2 loss at Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Eddie Howe’s side headed to the Gtech following an encouraging 3-3 draw against Liverpool in midweek, but came up short in the capital.

An entertaining first half saw the two sides locked at 2-2, but Newcastle could not score again in the second half and conceded twice, meaning they head back to the north east empty handed.

Brazilian midfielder Guimaraes feels that his side have a problem defensively, as compared to last season, the backline is hugely leaky.

He thinks that Newcastle also tend to concede before they score themselves, which is another issue.

“We have always been reactive, we need to concede a goal to score. We never score first, we concede a lot of goals, this cannot happen. We have to find a way to be consistent”, Guimaraes told Premier League Productions.

“We had to change in the first half to get into the game. But after we conceded the third we became a mess, we gave the ball away a lot and we were punished.

“I want to thank the fans coming in not good weather, now we have a week to try and recover and beat Leicester at home.

“We have to turn things around. Last season we had one of the best defences in the league, now we concede a lot.

“This is about the whole team, we have to find a way not to concede.”

The loss at Brentford now sees Newcastle sitting in 12th spot in the Premier League standings, just six points ahead of 15th placed Everton, who have a game in hand on the Magpies.