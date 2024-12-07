Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Former EFL attacker Sam Parkin is confident that Portsmouth will improve, but only after the Christmas period.

Derby County, Oxford United and Pompey gained promotion to the Championship this season and the Rams and the U’s are well above the relegation zone.

Pompey won the League One title last season but they are sitting at the bottom of the league table; however, boss John Mousinho can take comfort from the fact they have two games in hand on many of those teams above them.

They are set to face Liam Manning’s Bristol City this afternoon and Parkin has predicted a Portsmouth loss at Fratton Park.

The ex-EFL star, though, has complete faith in Pompey and he believes that Mousinho’s side will show steady improvement after the Christmas period.

“I am going to go for a Bristol City 2-1 win a Pompey”, Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions show.

“I think Pompey are improving and they will improve, I am pretty sure of it.

“But they probably need to get through to Christmas and then we will see that steady incline.

“I am going to go for Bristol City to win 2-1 and that feels like a very Bristol City result on the road.”

Bristol City thrashed Plymouth Argyle 4-0 on their last outing, but have only won three of their nine league games on the road this term.