Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Fixture: Brentford vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United have confirmed their team to play Brentford in a Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium this afternoon.

Eddie Howe’s side played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at home with league leaders Liverpool in midweek and will want to build on it by beating Brentford.

Newcastle are without a win in their last three games, but beat Brentford 4-2 on their last trip to face them in the capital.

The Magpies have a superb record against the Bees, having won each of the last five encounters.

Nick Pope is in goal for Newcastle today, who field a back four of Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

Midfield sees Newcastle start the match with Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton, while Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes support Alexander Isak.

Howe can look to the bench if changes are needed and his options include Miguel Almiron and Sandro Tonali.

Newcastle United Team vs Brentford

Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Trippier, Tonali, Wilson, Gordon, Targett, Osula, Almiron, Kelly