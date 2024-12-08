Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Alan Pardew thinks it must be remembered that Ange Postecoglou has been operating at Tottenham Hotspur with a handicap due to the club’s transfer policy.

Postecoglou is now under pressure at Spurs after his side suffered their seventh league defeat of the season at the hands of Chelsea on Sunday.

Spurs were leading 2-0 in the game against their rivals, but folded and were 4-2 down before an injury time goal from Heung-Min Son.

Questions are increasingly being asked by Tottenham fans about whether Postecoglou is the right man to take the club forward.

Former Premier League boss Pardew however thinks the Australian was not well supported in the summer as Spurs focused on younger players who need time to develop.

As such he feels Postecoglou was handicapped by the club’s policy.

“The transfer committee at Spurs is obviously geared up to take young players, very young players, who perhaps are not even ready to play in the first team”, Pardew said on talkSPORT’s The Final Word.



“Ange was handicapped in some description in terms of trying to get a team out there that were going to improve on last year.

“As a manager you are under pressure, like when I was at Newcastle, to support things you don’t actually think are right in terms of some of the transfers that you did.

“It’s just how it is sometimes.”

Postecoglou was able to land an experienced striker in the shape of Dominic Solanke in the summer, but other signings were mostly more towards the future.