Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Championship strugglers Derby County are keen on Aston Villa prospect Louie Barry, but would find it hard to buy him now, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

A product of Aston Villa’s youth academy, Barry is currently in the middle of his sixth spell away from his parent club, on loan at Stockport County.

He has shown great promise for Stockport in League One this season, scoring 14 goals in 19 League One appearances so far.

Championship outfit Derby have taken note of the player’s potential and are keen on adding his goalscoring prowess to their ranks.

For that to happen though, Aston Villa will need to cut the player’s season-long loan spell short, an idea they could well give consideration to.

The Villans want the player to play at a higher level and might even sell him by having a buy-back clause.

Derby can offer better loan terms for Barry, but would find it difficult to fork out the cash to buy him now.

How flexible Aston Villa might be on a deal with the Rams remains to be seen.

With the addition of Barry to their ranks the Rams would hope to add more ruthlessness to their goalscoring.