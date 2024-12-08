Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are now ‘actively looking elsewhere’ after a top target became the subject of a battle between two European giants, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Oliver Glasner’s side are battling for survival in the Premier League this season after majorly failing to live up to expectations under the Austrian tactician.

The Eagles are tipped to dip into the transfer market when the window opens in January and adding extra attacking firepower is high on their list.

Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki has been a top target for Crystal Palace and will cost around £30m.

However, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain are now battling for him and Cherki has a preference for a club playing in the Champions League.

Palace are now actively looking elsewhere after fearing that they will not be able to take him to Selhurst Park.

Whether that situation might change before the window swings open for business in January remains to be seen.

Cherki rejected a move to Fulham last summer and is keen to play at the biggest club possible if he does depart Lyon.