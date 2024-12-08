Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Jamie O’Hara has dubbed Tottenham Hotspur ‘a disgrace’ after they let a 2-0 lead over Chelsea slip to go down to a 4-3 defeat on home turf and called for Ange Postecoglou to go.

Spurs were looking to respond to a loss at Bournemouth and started the Premier League game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium strongly.

Goals from Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski within the first eleven minutes left Chelsea reeling and gave the hosts a commanding early advantage.

It would not last though and Jadon Sancho pulled one back for Chelsea with a superb solo strike in the 17th minute, while a Cole Palmer penalty just after the hour mark drew the Blues level.

Enzo Fernandez then fired Chelsea ahead, while another Palmer penalty made it 4-2. Spurs got a late goal through Heung-Min Son, but it was little more than a consolation.

Another collapse by Postecoglou’s team was greeted with anger from former Spurs star O’Hara, who says that the side have ‘zero clue’ how to win games.

He called for Postecoglou to go and labelled Spurs ‘a disgrace’.

“I’m done with this garbage we are a disgrace, 2-0 up and get battered we have zero clue of how to win games it’s just sh*t or bust”, O’Hara wrote on X.

“I’m sorry it can’t go on like this, time to go.”

Spurs have now lost more games than they have won this season, tasting defeat on seven occasions out of the 15 league matches they have played.