Stu Forster/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson thinks that Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe needs to ask his players whether they are a side that only turn up against big teams.

Newcastle have been inconsistent this season and they managed to secure only one point from their games against Crystal Palace and West Ham United before going into the game against Liverpool last week.

Howe’s side secured a 3-3 draw against league leaders Liverpool at St. James’ Park with the help of Fabian Schar’s late goal.

Thompson admitted that St. James’ Park is not an easy place to go and pointed out that Howe’s team have so far turned up for big games this season.

However, the Reds legend believes that after their performance against Liverpool, Howe will be asking his players why they did not perform similarly against West Ham and Crystal Palace.

He also thinks that Howe ought to question Newcastle’s players whether they are going to be a team this season that will only turn up on big occasions.

“Newcastle is a hard place to go; you look at them, they turn up for the big games at the moment”, Thompson said on LFC TV post match.

“And that’s what Eddie Howe has been going, ‘Where has that been against West Ham and Palace? Where has this come from?’

“It is great, and you like to see it, but you question your own players, ‘Is that all there is? We have to play against one of the big boys before you turn up?’”

Newcastle did little to dispel that view when they were beaten 4-2 away at Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.