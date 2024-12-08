David Rogers/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest scouts have watched Wigan Athletic’s 22-year-old playmaker Thelo Aasgaard in action in recent weeks and are aware of the transfer fee they will have to pay to sign the player, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Despite Wigan’s troubles in League One this season, Assgaard has been one of the players who has shown promise.

He has featured in each of the 18 matches his team have played in the league, scoring five of the 15 goals they have managed in the process.

Nottingham Forest have been made aware of the player’s potential and are keeping close tabs on him.

The club’s scouts have been camped at Wigan’s recent games and are aware of the Aasgaard’s talents.

Forest have also been made aware of the fact that they can buy the player for a fee in the region of £3m.

With the January transfer window approaching, Nottingham Forest are expected to decide on whether to make a bid.

A product of Liverpool’s youth academy, Aasgaard is rated as a player with the potential to play at a higher level.