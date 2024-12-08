Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew has picked out a Tottenham Hotspur star he thinks has not been a success at the north London club.

Questions are increasingly being asked about Spurs’ work in the transfer market over the last few years following a poor season so far for Ange Postecoglou’s men.

Postecoglou saw his side beaten 4-3 at home by Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, a result which now means they have lost seven of their 15 Premier League games so far.

Spurs were again without Richarlison for the game, with the Brazilian having managed to feature in just five Premier League games this season and none of those appearances have been for more than half an hour.

Ex-Premier League boss Pardew believes it is clear that the big money capture of the attacker from Everton is a transfer which has not worked out for Tottenham.

Spurs paid an initial £50m to sign Richarlison from Everton in 2022.

“Well, he hasn’t been a success, that’s obvious”, Pardew said post match on talkSPORT’s The Final Word.



And he added: “I think Richarlison, for whatever reason, it just hasn’t worked out, has it, in terms of getting what you want from him on the performance level.”

With the January transfer window now quickly approaching, Tottenham will have an opportunity to enter the market to boost Postecoglou’s squad.

Spurs look likely to need to string a run of wins together soon if they are to stand any chance of launching a challenge for a top four finish this season.