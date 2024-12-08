Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his team to welcome London rivals Chelsea to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Pressure is once again growing on Postecoglou given Spurs’ inconsistent performances and results, which have left them in the bottom half of the league table.

Spurs were beaten at Bournemouth in midweek and have lost six of their 14 league matches so far, a total which is the same as strugglers Crystal Palace and Everton.

Visitors Chelsea arrive in north London sitting third in the league and threatening to put together a real tilt at Champions League football and, potentially, the title; the Blues won 4-1 on their last visit to Spurs.

Spurs have Fraser Forster in goal, while in defence Postecoglou selects Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

Midfield sees Postecoglou select Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, while Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke and Heung-Min Son lead the attacking threat.

Postecoglou has a bench full of options if needed at any point and they include Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Chelsea

Forster, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Son

Substitutes: Austin, Spence, Dragusin, Reguilon, Gray, Bergvall, Maddison, Werner, Lankshear