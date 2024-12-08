Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rangers manager Philippe Clement is ‘really interested’ in how his team handle Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League later this week.

The Gers have had up and down performances under Clement this season, falling well off the title pace, and the Belgian’s position as boss has been questioned as a result.

Displays in Europe have been a regular bright spot however and Rangers’ last Europa League outing saw them thrash French side Nice 4-1.

Clement’s men have also won their last three Scottish Premiership games on the bounce without conceding a goal and now he is relishing the challenge of playing Tottenham.

Spurs have lost seven times in the Premier League already this season, but Clement sees the game as a big test and is ‘really interested’ in how Rangers do.

“Spurs is going to be a really big test. This team never played at this level against that type of opponent”, Clement said to BBC Scotland.

“I’m really interested in how we will react, how we will make our decisions on the pitch, because it needs to be faster than in the league games.

“The team can only grow getting experience like that.

“We’re in a really good place in that way, but we need to prove it on Thursday against one of the better teams in the Premier League, so it’s one of the better teams in the world with a really big difference in budget of course.

“That’s the level my players want to play and I want to play and I want to see them play also to challenge that type of team.”

On the same day Rangers beat Ross County 3-0, Spurs threw away a two-goal lead against Chelsea to lose 4-3 and the pressure will be on Ange Postecoglou for his side to quickly respond.